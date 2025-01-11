Bruins' Brad Marchand trolls reporter over David Pastrnak report

During his time in the NHL, Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand has been known to get under his opponent's skin. He also never misses an opportunity to take a jab or troll a player, media member, or even a fanbase on social media or behind the mic.

On Friday, a report by Rich Keefe on WEEI suggested that there is a lot of tension in the Bruins locker room right now. His report claimed that there was a rift between Marchand and teammate David Pastrnak and that Pasta did not want to play with his long-time teammate. After practice in South Florida Friday afternoon, Marchand addressed the report, and let's say he didn't hold back. Even the Bruins team X account joined in on the fun during practice.

Pastrnak also addressed the report and basically said the same as Marchand and then late Friday night, Marchand continued his troll job on his Instagram account with a handful of pictures.

Bruins Brad Marchand trolled reporter on social media

Marchand took to his Instagram account Friday night to troll Keefe and a handful of pictures of him and Pastrnak, which also included their families.

When teams struggle like the Bruins, losers of six straight heading into Saturday afternoon's game against the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers, things are going to be reported, whether or not they have any truth to them. True or not, reports like Keefe's are going to surface.

One way to end the reports of any kind for the Black and Gold is to go out and start playing better hockey, something that is easier said than done with this group. Are there issues inside the locker room? Who knows, Marchand seems to want to put it to bed, but again, he'll never miss a chance to troll someone over anything and he has done it again.