Brad Marchand roasts reporter who claims Bruins locker room rift with David Pastrnak

On Friday morning on his radio show on WEEI, Adam Jones claimed from a source about the Boston Bruins that the locker room was a disaster and that David Pastrnak was at the center of it. Of course, claims like this are going to come hard and heavy when teams like the Black and Gold are struggling. After practice on Friday afternoon in South Florida ahead of the Bruins' afternoon game against the Florida Panthers on Saturday, captain Brad Marchand addressed the topic with the media and he unleashed on Jones.

The Bruins have a number of problems this season and you could make a lengthy list. However, Marchand and Pastrnak having a rift would likely not be on that list and Marchand went off about the subject.

"I have heard what was said in the media this morning,'' Marchand said. "It's unfortunate I know reporters have a job to do and that job is to report on the team and usually, you try to be fact-based, but when there are just blatant lies told in the media, that's where there's a problem. The fact that this guy has a platform and he's just making things up is embarrassing. There is zero truth to anything that he said on the radio. This is how you lose a job very quickly. The fact that he is going to have a job after this is insane.

"Pasta and I are best friends. We have had an incredibly close relationship for a long time. The only reason we don't play together is to spread depth throughout the lineup. There's zero issues in the room at all. This guy has zero merit to anything he's saying... from this point forward, this guy has zero credibility. The fact that he's coming out with this is ridiculous, it's embarrassing and anything he puts forward in the future is not going to be deemed as truth because he's just completely made this up.

"This guy can go pound sand and go back to the closet where no one knew where he was before.''

Brad Marchand addressed the media following today's practice in Florida:

If I'm guessing, Marchand won't be joining that show anytime soon. Again, there are a number of issues that the Black and Gold are facing, but Marchand and Pastrnak's friendship is not one of them.