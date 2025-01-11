Riding a six-game losing streak, the last thing the Boston Bruins want to see is the Florida Panthers in Sunrise. After knocking out the Black and Gold in seven games in the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs and in the second round of the 2024 postseason in six games, Florida has a chance to do the funniest thing, knock the Bruins out of a postseason position.

A regulation loss won’t eliminate Boston from playoff contention, but it could knock them out of a postseason spot with the right results in other games. They have been in free fall since the holiday break, and there are no signs of it getting any better anytime soon. Especially not with the Panthers looming with an afternoon game, and they would love nothing more than to add to the Black and Gold’s misery.

How to Watch Boston Bruins at Florida Panthers With & Without Cable

Boston is coming in off a 4-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday night. It was another night when the power play struggled, allowing a shorthanded goal and then not being able to rebound in the third period, entering the final 20 minutes down two goals. It was just a normal night in 2025 for the Black and Gold.

Date: Saturday, Jan. 11

Time: 1:00 p.m.

Venue: Amerant Banl Arena

How to Watch: ABC, ESPN+ or FuboTV

The first two matchups this season, both in early October, were both Florida wins and unless something drastic changes, there is no reason to think otherwise. The Panthers are coming in off a win at the Utah Hockey Club on Wednesday night. Just what the Bruins’ mindset will be going into this game is anyone’s guess. They have looked like a team that is already defeated at times when they take the ice and the body language is less than encouraging. If the score gets out of hand the Bruins are frustrated, then things could interesting late in the game.