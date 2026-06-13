Bruins Atlantic Division rival reportedly lurking for former Boston first-round pick

Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final is Sunday night in Las Vegas with the Carolina Hurricanes holding a 3-2 series lead over the Vegas Golden Knights. A win and the Hurricanes, led by former Boston Bruins prospect Brandon Bussi between the pipes the last two-plus games, will be hoisting the Stanley Cup.

When the series ends, all eyes across the NHL will then turn to the offseason and what is expected to be an active one for a lot of teams. One team that is expected to be active is the Bruins and general manager Don Sweeney. However, there is expected to be a lot of activity, and one former Boston first-round draft pick could be on the move back to the Eastern Conference.

According to Bruce Garroich of the Ottawa Citizen, the Ottawa Senators are one team that has checked in on former Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk. If he ends up there, that could be an issue for the Bruins. Or, if you know DeBrusk over a full NHL season, maybe not.

Ottawa Senators reportedly interested in former Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk

After leaving Boston for the Vancouver Canucks two summers ago in free agency, things haven't gone as planned for DeBrusk in Western Canada. The Edmonton, Alberta, native has 51 goals and 39 assists in his first two seasons in Vancouver. However, his numbers from the 2025-26 season can be deceiving, gving as 19 of his 23 goals this past season came on the power play.

So here's the thing, he is two years into a seven-year, $38.5 million deal that carries an AAV of $5.5 million. Some might consider that deal not that bad given, the salary cap is going up, while others don't think it's a great deal.

However, earlier this year, as signs point toward Vancouver heading down the road of a rebuild that he doesn't want any part of it. He said he wouldn't be ok accepting a rebuild, which would make for a long five seasons with the Canucks.

Vancouver went through some changes in the front office and behind the bench, which signals a rebuild coming. Just how long of a rebuild? Well, that remains to be seen, but if DeBrusk had his way, he wouldn't be part of it. Where does he end up? There's a lot of chatter, but you can bet he'll end up somewhere in the Atlantic Division. That's just Boston Bruins luck.