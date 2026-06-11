Bruins announce coaching addition to Marco Sturm's staff replacing Jay Leach

After the Boston Bruins were eliminated from the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, you just knew there were going to be some changes. Just what those changes are going to be remains to be seen. However, some changes have already happened behind the bench.

No, Marco Sturm has not been fired after just one season behind the bench as head coach, but one of his assistants, Jay Leach, was let go. Truth be told, it was a move that needed to be made, and it wasn't surprising. Leach has already found a new job as head coach of the Hartford Wolf Pack, the New York Rangers American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate. As for the opening behind the bench, it appeared that the Bruins and Sturm were close to filling it.

Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman reported that San Diego Gulls head coach in the AHL, Matt McIlvane, is going to join Sturm's staff in Boston. On Thursday, the club confirmed it.

Bruins announce hiring of Matt McIlvane to Marco Sturm's staff

The Bruins announced that McIlvane was officially joining Sturm's staff for the 2026-27 season, joining the other coaches retained, Chris Kelly, Steve Spott, and Bob Essensa.

"We are excited to welcome Matt, his wife Megan, and their children Mason and Mila to Boston," said Sturm. "I've had the privilege of working with Matt through the German National Team, and I've come to know him as an outstanding coach and person. He is an excellent teacher and communicator who has done a great job developing players throughout his coaching career.”

This is the first hire that Sturm gets to have a say on as he inherited the rest of the staff when he was hired last June. It's not surprising that McIlvane was hired, but his success in the AHL and overseas speaks for itself.