Former Bruins coach finds surprising new home

The 2025-26 season was a rough at times for the Boston Bruins. They struggled at the beginning of the season, but as soon as they got first-year head coach Marco Sturm's system, they took off and found themselves in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

As good as things were at times this season, there was one common theme that hung over them. Their defense struggled at various times throughout the season. Whether it was because of injuries or just overall inconsistent play, it was a problem at times in front of goalies Jeremy Swayman and Joonas Korpisalo.

After the Buffalo Sabres dispatched the Black and Gold in six games in the first round, there was one change made behind the bench, and no, it wasn't Sturm. It was assistant coach Jay Leach, whom the organization allowed to seek other opportunities. That's the polite way to say you're fired. NHL insider David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period reported that Leach is likely going to land a head coaching gig in the American Hockey League (AHL), which was confirmed on Friday.

Hartford Wolf Pack hire former Bruins assistant coach Jay Leach

Pagnotta reported that Leach was likely going to be hired as the head coach of the Hartford Wolf Pack of the AHL, the minor affiliate of the New York Rangers. That became reality on Friday when the organization officially named their next head coach. Leach left the Boston organization a couple of years ago as the head coach of the P-Bruins for a job as an assistant coach of the Seattle Kraken.

However, after his time there, he returned and spent the last two seasons behind the bench in Boston, first under former head coach Jim Montgomery, then with interim coach Joe Sacco. After Sacco was let go and joined the Rangers staff in New York, Leach was a holdover on Sturm's staff, but after one season under Sturm, he was gone. It wasn't surprising to see the two sides part ways following the Stanley Cup Playoffs.