Bruins’ search to fix disastrous defense starts with replacing Jay Leach

When Jay Leach's name came up in talks to get other jobs around the NHL earlier this week, it seemed like it could be a blessing in disguise for the Boston Bruins after their sometimes terrible defensive systems this past season. Leach is a good coach, and he could find success elsewhere, but what he was doing with the Bruins wasn't working, and a fresh start could be what they need.

David Pagnotta reported on Thursday that the Bruins will not be renewing Leach's contract. As one of the holdovers from the pre-Marco Sturm coaching staff, Boston's head coach may be interested in bringing in one of his own guys to run the defense and bring some of their ideals to the team.

As I mentioned on the DFO Rundown Insider Edition today, the #NHLBruins will be parting ways with assistant coach Jay Leach, whose contract is up and I'm told won't be renewed. — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) May 21, 2026

When Sturm was the head coach of the Ontario Reign, the Los Angeles Kings' AHL affiliate, his coaching staff consisted of Chris Hajt and Brad Schuler. Schuler was a bit less experienced, but Hajt had been coaching at the pro level for 12 seasons, mostly as an assistant in the Kings' system, and for two years as Ralph Kruger's assistant with the Buffalo Sabres.

Hajt received a promotion to associate coach this past season in Ontario, but his primary responsibilities include running the defense during games, developing the team's defensive prospects, and managing in-game tactics. There were times this season when it felt like Sturm was a bit lost with his in-game adjustments, and not having his former right-hand man there might have had something to do with it.

Bruins fans are likely looking for someone a bit more flashy to be the team's new assistant coach. However, if Sturm likes the way that Hajt runs the defense and was a big part of his abilities with Ontario, Boston might try to persuade him out of the Los Angeles system to return to the NHL for the first time since the 2018-19 season.