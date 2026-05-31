Marco Sturm pushed all the right buttons in his year behind the Bruins bench

The 2025-26 season may be finished for the Boston Bruins, but head coach Marco Sturm and his team are already preparing for the upcoming season. Much to the fans' amusement, Marco has been a lovely, motivating addition to the team. Time to take a look back at Sturm's inaugural head coach report card and see if he made the grades this year.

Marco Sturm

Coach Sturm was appointed the 30th head coach for the original 6 team last year. Having played for the B's himself from 2005-2010, Sturm went on to be a head coach and general manager for the German Men's National Team, even winning the 2018 Olympic Silver Medal. Sturm was also head coach at the AHL's Ontario Reign, which paved the way to his assistant coaching job for the Los Angeles Kings.

Leading up to his Bruins' transition, General Manager Don Sweeney said of Sturm, "Throughout this process, our goal was to identify a coach who could uphold our strong defensive foundation while helping us evolve offensively."





Beefing up the D-line

So Sturm did, in fact, fulfill the needs of the then-struggling Boston home team going into the most recent season. Missing the Stanley Cup playoffs for the first time in 11 years last season, Sturm had his work cut out for him as he shipped up to Boston to fulfill the coaching position. It was no surprise that one of the reasons the Bruins missed out on the 2025 Stanley Cup opportunity was in part due to the lack of a presence on the defensive line.

When the opponents study the tapes, our shortcomings are made clear. The late 1960s -1970s saw the era of the Big Bad Bruins, but those guys were long gone prior to Marco's arrival back to Boston.

Thanks to the help of Coach Sturm's guidance, the black-and-gold saw their way back into the coveted playoff spot in 2026. Although they were eliminated from this year's Stanley Cup opportunity in round 1, game 6 by the Buffalo Sabres, the longevity of their success was largely dependent upon the coach's D-line improvements. Newcomers Jonathan Aspirot and Jordan Harris joined the team, although Harris has been out most of the season due to the repair and recovery of a right ankle fracture.

Parker Wotherspoon left at the end of last season and ultimately joined the Pittsburgh Penguins. These moves trimmed up and altered the D-line, creating a formidable force that most challengers still don't want to entertain.

The Kid Line

In addition to the big players, Sturm also acquired younger players, creating and developing the "Kid Line". Offensive players Fraser Minten, Marat Khusnutdinov, and James Hagens make up some of the youngest players on the team this year, with an average age of 21. These fresh faces brought speed along as a bonus, another crucial piece the team was lacking. Minten, playing in all 82 regular-season games, scored 17 goals, 35 points, and won NESN's 7th Player Award.

Khusnutdinov, who isn't afraid of joining in a good old scrum, scored his first NHL hat trick in January during an explosive run of winning home games. Hagens scored his first point during his NHL debut game in April. The trio performs well together, as if they had played on the same line for years. Next season should deliver more accomplishments from this line.

The first German-born NHL coach, Marco Sturm, has garnered several notable additions and accomplishments this season, in addition to clinching a top wild-card spot in the playoffs this year. The team collected a .610 regular-season point percentage, a 100-point season, and locked in a 45-27-10 record. So, how does Sturm measure up? It's an A for this year, but let's move it up to an A+ and move further into the Stanley Cup playoffs next year. Stay tuned, Spoked-B Nation!