Bruins 2025–26 Outlook: The Marco Sturm Era Begins with Hope

There’s nothing like the first puck drop when you’re a Bruins fan: coffee tastes better, the city hums, and a new chapter sits on a clean sheet of ice. With Marco Sturm behind the bench, the vibes are fresh: pace, structure, and a little edge in every zone. It’s a familiar face with a new voice, and you can already imagine the tweaks: quicker transitions, tighter gaps, and a power play that moves before the puck even gets there. Sturm was named the 30th head coach in June, and the room’s been hearing him loud and clear ever since.

Stars to believe in

And look who we get to dream on. David Pastrňák remains the instant-lift button for TD Garden, the guy who can change the night in one glide. Charlie McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm steady the back end, the first-pass heartbeat of how this team wants to play. Up front, the staff is banking on production from Pavel Zacha and Morgan Geekie, while Jeremy Swayman looks sharp and smiling, the kind of goalie who turns “oh no” into “we’re fine” with one glove.

New edge and real depth

There’s new sandpaper in the mix, too: Tanner Jeannot, Mikey Eyssimont, and a Garden favorite returning in Sean Kuraly, all aimed at making Boston tough to play against again. That bottom-six bite matters in the dog days and the springtime. On the edges, names like Fraser Minten and Jeffrey Viel gave camp a jolt; Minten earned his NHL shot out of camp, and Viel brought exactly the heavy game you notice from the balcony. It’s the kind of depth story that quietly tilts a season by Thanksgiving.

History says believe

Of course, hope here is not naïve, it is informed. In 2011, one spring removed from the Flyers' collapse, nobody penciled in a parade… until the Cup rolled down Causeway. In 2022, folks wondered if Boston would even make the playoffs; the answer was the best regular season in NHL history. This franchise has a habit of turning “are they?” into “oh, they did.” That is exactly why Opening Night hits like it does.

Anything’s possible

Will it be perfect? Nope. There’ll be weird bounces, growing pains, and nights where the posts feel magnetized. But October is for wonder. You let yourself believe Pastrňák scores on his first shot, McAvoy crushes his first shift, Swayman steals one late, and Sturm’s details stack up into something sturdy. The roster’s posted, the coach is in place, and the page is blank, in the best way.

Anything’s possible. We’ve seen it. We’ve lived it. So pull on the sweater, hear that first “Let’s go, Bruins,” and let this season surprise us all over again.