Boston Bruins star a major advocate for team's change heading into 2025-26 season

At this time last year, the Boston Bruins were preparing to open the 2024-25 season against the Florida Panthers, minus one of their top players, goalie Jeremy Swayman. He held out of training camp without a contract, but just hours before the team boarded a flight for South Florida, he agreed to a new contract. It didn't make sense to play two nights later.

Last season ended up being a forgettable season for the Bruins' top goalie and his teammates as they finished tied for last place in the Eastern Conference. It ultimately cost Jim Montgomery his job in November, and then interim coach Joe Sacco followed suit after the end of the season.

In June, general manager Don Sweeney announced the hiring of former Boston forward Marco Sturm as his next head coach. Sturm brought in a different system to camp, and one that is going to take time for everyone to nail down.

In free agency, Sweeney loaded up on physicality in the bottom-six, which is going to make the Bruins tougher to play against this year. Well, that's the goal anyway. On Saturday, the Black and Gold closed out the preseason at 4-1-1 (not that it matters) with a 4-1 victory over the New York Rangers at the TD Garden. Following the game, Swayman sounded confident in his teammates and the system in place is going to have a positive impact in 2025-26.

Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman confident in Marco Sturm's system

Swayman played all 60 minutes against New York, his final tune-up before Wednesday night's season opener against the Washington Capitals. He stopped 30 of the 31 shots the Rangers fired at him, but truth be told, despite facing 30 shots, there were not many high-danger chances for the visitors.

“We have a great system that Marco and the coaching staff has put together for us,” Swayman said. “And we just have to do it the right way with our speed and physicality and attention to detail through all 60 minutes. I think we'll be really successful this year when we play that way.''

There is nowhere to go up for this year's Boston Bruins after the season they endured last season. Sturm system has shown some signs of working in the preseason, but now the games are for real and it will be put to the test in the season-opener against the Capitals.