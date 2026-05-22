Breaking down the Adam Fox-to-Bruins trade idea

In the long run, the Boston Bruins might be better off adding a young defenseman or two if they want to set themselves up for the future. Olen Zellweger is a name that is popping off the screen as someone who can be a consistent offensive presence from the backend and run the team's powerplay for a long time if the Anaheim Ducks are willing to part ways with him. However, when a former Norris Trophy winner like Adam Fox needs a fresh start, you have to listen.

The Adam Fox-Bruins talk isn't anything based on a real rumor. The Garden Level Podcast floated the idea on a recent podcast, and the diehard Bruins fans on X spent Thursday wondering if that kind of deal would make sense. For Boston, the fit is there on the right side, but are they a Fox trade away from actually being contenders?

Can the Bruins pull off a BLOCKBUSTER trade with the Rangers for Adam Fox? #NHLBruins @TCalauttis pic.twitter.com/cweyyGQ9nZ — Garden Level Podcast (@GardenLevelPod) May 21, 2026

The Bruins could've really used a player like Fox this season. He would be the perfect right-shot defenseman next to Hampus Lindholm, and he would immediately help the puck-moving problem that gave the Bruins all their issues in the first round against the Buffalo Sabres. With Fox, Charlie McAvoy's load would be much lighter for the team, which we know only means good things for him.

One other area that Fox would greatly help is the powerplay. McAvoy performed well enough this season, but having someone like the New York Rangers' defenseman could unlock yet another level. Despite some injury issues this season, Fox had 53 points in 55 games, and he sits third in the league in powerplay points by defensemen over the past five seasons, recording 137.

Fox would have a manageable $9.5 million cap hit for the next three seasons before hitting unrestricted free agency. It would give McAvoy, David Pastrnak, and Jeremy Swayman another star on the roster during their primes, which is all that Bruins fans want for those players. If Boston wants to put those players in a position to succeed, Fox does make sense, but they'd need more than him to become legitimate contenders.