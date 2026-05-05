Marco Sturm's hybrid defense strategy was a disaster for Bruins, but should it stay?

The new defensive system that Marco Sturm tried to bring into the Boston Bruins fell flat during the 2025-26 season. The new head coach warned that it would take some time to implement, but during the Stanley Cup Playoffs, there were still issues with the hybrid system. Even though it didn't work, that doesn't necessarily mean Sturm is a bad coach, or that he should throw the system in the trash entirely.

The defense's failures shouldn't all fall on Sturm this season. The front office knew the coach they were bringing in and the systems that he implemented during his successful tenure with the Ontario Reign. They didn't do the greatest job of giving him players that could thrive in the system, but it's also impossible to think they could've done that in a single offseason.

To be fair to Sturm, the front office, and the players, they didn't fully expect to make the playoffs this season or to be exposed by the Buffalo Sabres' speed and skill. I firmly believe that, given how Sturm talked preseason about taking some time to implement the system, he would've been content to use this as a learning year to teach his players the hybrid zone and to learn which players could stay and play within it.

Marco Sturm and others did not shy away from changes to improve personnel this summer. He referenced it as currently rostered Bruins players that had a hard time playing within the team systems. Definitely sounds like the roster is going to turn over to some degree this summer — Joe Haggerty (@HackswithHaggs) May 3, 2026

It'd be good to see what a new personnel group would look like under the hybrid zone and neutral zone trap system. The roster isn't going to have too massive of an overhaul, but Sturm definitely has his eye on players who he wouldn't miss. Andrew Peeke struggled early in the structure and likely played his way out of Sturm's good books, as did Mason Lohrei and likely Jordan Harris in the postseason.

Jonathan Aspirot is a favorite of Sturm's, but he also needs to play a much more limited role if he stays in Boston next season. Part of the problem with the hybrid zone in the playoffs was glaringly obvious on the Sabres' first goal of Game 6: Aspirot got caught out of position, which led to Charlie McAvoy chasing and leaving his man wide open in front of the net.

It was the type of play that we saw all season from every line. McAvoy wore the goat horns on that goal, but Sturm's goal is to get a bunch of players who will stay inside the system and not put their teammates in bad spots. If the front office does that for him, I do believe in the system, and it really can't get any uglier than it did this season.