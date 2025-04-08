Boston Bruins vs. New Jersey Devils predictions: 3 Things to Look Out For

After ending their 10-game losing streak on Saturday night with a win over the Carolina Hurricanes at the TD Garden, the Boston Bruins reverted to their old ways on Sunday night in Buffalo. In a game with significant implications in terms of the NHL Draft Lottery later this spring, the Sabres scored three goals in the third period to break a 3-3 tie and skate away with a 6-3 victory.

With four games remaining in the 2024-25 season, the Black and Gold are in last place of the Eastern Conference, tied in points with the Philadelphia Flyers, but are behind them in winning percentage, with Philly having a game in hand. As the Bruins play their next-to-last road game of the season, here are three things to watch for against the New Jersey Devils Tuesday night.

Morgan Geekie’s march toward 30 goals

To watch Morgan Geekie’s offensive game continue to hit new strides the last two years has been impressive. Last season, he scored a career-high 17 goals, and after his strike against the Sabres in the first period on Sunday night, he’s now sitting at 29.

A free agent this summer, his output this season has been needed and fun to watch. Now, the question is, will general manager Don Sweeney and the Bruins pay him, or will there be no agreement by both sides on money, and he walks? Things could be interesting, to say the least.

David Pastrnak’s march toward 100 points

It has been stated before and will be stated again. It can’t be stated enough, without David Pastrnak, the Bruins might be treading water with the San Jose Sharks in terms of points in the standings this year. Seriously, that’s not an overreaction by any means.

In any other season, Pastrnak would be a candidate for the Hart Trophy, but with the Bruins at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings, he won’t. He has gone on a major heater recently and has had a part in nearly every Boston goal. He is three points shy of 100, and unless something crazy happens, he should hit the mark over the final four games. However, with this season, nothing is a given for the Black and Gold.

The Devils' performance with seeding set

New Jersey is basically locked into the third seed in the Metropolitan Division and a first round date with the Hurricanes looming. The New York Rangers aren’t catching them and they are not catching Caolina for home-ice advantage in the opening round. With that said, what version of the Devils are the Bruins going to get?

Are they going to get a team that is going to rest players, or are they going to get the one who is preparing for the postseason and will be flying around? Normally, that isn’t a big deal, but with the Bruins looking for draft positioning, it’s a rather big question entering the game.