Boston Bruins trade tiers: Players & assets who could be dealt at the trade deadline

The NHL trade deadline is just a couple of weeks away, and there are a lot of questions surrounding the Boston Bruins. What does Don Sweeney do? That will likely be fully determined by how things go in their games coming out of the Olympic break.

There will likely be deals of some kind from the Black and Gold, just what type is the question Boston's GM will have to answer. Even if they make the playoffs, the Bruins don't feel like a legitimate Stanley Cup contender this year and could be considered a little ahead of schedule in terms of their retool. Here is a trade tier for the Black and Gold with the deadline quickly approaching.

Boston Bruins trade deadline tiers

This will be broken down into tiers of the players on the roster, and maybe even from players from the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL) sprinkled in.

Tier 1: Sorry, not happening

David Pastrnak, Charlie McAvoy, Fraser Minten, Jeremy Swayman, Nikita Zadorov, Hampus Lindholm

There isn't really much to say here. It would be stunning if Sweeney actually traded away any of the above-mentioned players, who seem like a big part of the core going forward.

Tier 2: Unlikely, but you never know

Pavel Zacha, Elias Lindholm, Morgan Geekie

Zacha has come up in rumors since last summer, and while it has slowed down, it's hard to see Sweeney trading him. Elias Lindholm is nearly impossible to move just because of his contract, and Geekie is their best goal-scorer. It would have to be a proposed deal that blows away Sweeney to move any of these players.

Tier 3: So, what's your offer?

Casey Mittlestadt, Marat Khusnutdinov, Michael DiPietro, Henri Jokiharju, Viktor Arvidsson

Moving Mittlstadt makes sense, but if the Bruins are really looking like a playoff team, then does he actually get moved? Khusnutdinov has been a surprise this season, and DiPietro will always be someone a team could covet that needs goaltending. As for Jokiharju, he might be a tier too high, and Arvidsson is someone who a contender would look at adding as a depth forward.

Tier 4: What's your best offer?

Mason Lohrei, Tanner Jeannot, Joonas Korpisalo, Matthew Poitras, one 2026 first-round pick, Fabian Lysell, Jonathan Aspirot

This is an interesting group. What would it take for Sweeney to move Lohrei? Probably a lot, but if he was willing to move him as part of a potential Rasmus Andersson trade last month (reportedly), then he could be had. As far as the prospects go, it wouldn't be surprising if one were moved for the right deal and a long-term piece in Boston.

Tier 5: Yes, absolutely we're willing to wheel and deal

Sean Kuraly, Mikey Eyissmont, Andrew Peeke, Jordan Harris, Mark Kastelic, Alex Steeves, Riley Tufte, Patrick Brown

It really shouldn't take much to move anyone on this list. Steeves signed an extension and likely won't be moved, but stranger things have happened before. Peeke seems like someone who should be moved off this list on an expiring contract.