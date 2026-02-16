3 Bruins' who shouldn't survive the trade deadline but almost certainly will

Things are quiet on the trade front, and with rumors as the NHL on its Olympic break. Practices will begin this week for players not over in Milan Cortino after a well-earned break. The Boston Bruins will resume practices at Warrior Ice Arena in what will feel like a mini training camp.

As far as looking ahead to the trade deadline on March 6, there are a lot of questions about what Bruins general manager Don Sweeney will do. Will he buy, sell, or stand pat? The results of the break will determine that. Boston will open with a four-point lead on the Columbus Blue Jackets and Washington Capitals for the second and final Eastern Conference wild-card slot. With that said, here are three Boston players who should be traded at the deadline, but likely won't be.

Casey Mittlestadt

There have been rumors surrounding Casey Mittlestadt since he was acquired at the trade deadline last March from the Colorado Avalanche in a deal that sent Charlie Coyle to the Mile High City. His name was in rumors over the summer and even earlier this season when the Bruins struggled before turning things around.

In 47 games this season, Mittlestadt has 12 goals and 16 assists while averaging just over 15 minutes a night. However, his contract has another year beyond this season with a $5.75 million cap hit. There would be teams interested in him, but the question is, does Sweeney see him as part of the team after this year? The gut says trade, but we'll see.

Viktor Arvidsson

Out of all of these names, Viktor Arvidsson will be the toughest decision for Sweeney. Acquired from the Edmonton Oilers on July 1 to reunite with coach Marco Sturm, Arvidsson certainly has had his ups and downs this season. He has also dealt with multiple injuries.

In 45 games, he has 14 goals and 14 assists, but is on an expiring contract after this season, and if he isn't part of the plans going forward, regardless of what Boston's playoff position is, Sweeney should move him for whatever he can get. Holding onto him and losing him at the end of the season is a waste. The Bruins are not a Cup contender in 2025-26 if they make the playoffs. That's just the reality of the situation.

Andrew Peeke

Speaking of pending free agents, defenseman Andrew Peeke is another player who is a free agent this summer. The Bruins were already in and close to acquiring Rasmus Andersson from the Calgary Flames, which leads you to believe that they will still be looking for another defenseman before the deadline. If they do make a trade for another blueliner, then moving Peeke is a no-brainer. There is little to no shot that he comes back next season. Trading him makes sense.