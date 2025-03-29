Boston Bruins Prospects: BC keeps dancing, season ends for handful of NCAA hopefuls

When the NCAA Tournament began on Thursday, a slew of Boston Bruins prospects were beginning the chase for a National Championship. After some prospects advanced in the tournament on Day 1, it was a mixed bag of results for the rest on Day 2, Friday.
Boston College, the top overall seed, began its quest to return to the Frozen Four against a tough Bentley team in the opening game of the Manchester Regional in New Hampshire. The Falcons went toe-to-toe with the Eagles, who needed a Michael Hagens goal with 90 seconds left to break a 1-1 tie on BC's way to a 3-1 victory, setting up a rematch with the University of Denver on Sunday night at 7 o'clock in the Regional Final.
It was a quiet night for Bruins prospects on the scoresheet, with Andre Gasseau and Dean Letourneau both being pointless, but both did big work at the face-off dot. Boston College will have to play better if they want to get back to the semifinals in two weeks.
Bruins prospects quick hitters from Friday
- In the Allentown, Pa., Regional, Quinnipiac and Boston prospects Christopher Pelosi and Elliott Groenewold were eliminated by UConn, 4-1, ending their season. It was the Bobcats' sixth straight NCAA Tournament.
- The Bruins have had luck picking goalies in the fourth round of drafts, Jeremy Swayman, and Friday night, their fourth-round pick in the 2021 Entry Draft, Philip Svedbäck and his Providence teammates were eliminated by Denver, 5-1. Svedbäck had a rough night, making 15 saves on just 20 Pioneer shots.
Bruins prospects in action on Saturday
Two Boston prospects will be in action on Saturday with a chance to punch a ticket to the Frozen Four in two weeks in St. Louis on the line. Ryan Walsh and Cornell, who stunned top-seeded Michigan State with a power play strike with 10 seconds left in the game, will face Boston University in the Toledo Regional Final today at 4 o'clock on ESPNU. Walsh had a pair of goals against the Spartans.
At 6:30, Dans Locmelis and UMass will play in the Fargo Regional Final against Western Michigan after the Minutemen took down Minnesota, 5-4, in overtime on Thursday night. A promising prospect, Locmelis set up the game-winner against the Golden Gophers.