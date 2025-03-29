Boston Bruins Prospects: BC keeps dancing, season ends for handful of NCAA hopefuls

When the NCAA Tournament began on Thursday, a slew of Boston Bruins prospects were beginning the chase for a National Championship. After some prospects advanced in the tournament on Day 1, it was a mixed bag of results for the rest on Day 2, Friday.

Boston College, the top overall seed, began its quest to return to the Frozen Four against a tough Bentley team in the opening game of the Manchester Regional in New Hampshire. The Falcons went toe-to-toe with the Eagles, who needed a Michael Hagens goal with 90 seconds left to break a 1-1 tie on BC's way to a 3-1 victory, setting up a rematch with the University of Denver on Sunday night at 7 o'clock in the Regional Final.

It was a quiet night for Bruins prospects on the scoresheet, with Andre Gasseau and Dean Letourneau both being pointless, but both did big work at the face-off dot. Boston College will have to play better if they want to get back to the semifinals in two weeks.

Bruins prospects quick hitters from Friday

In the Allentown, Pa., Regional, Quinnipiac and Boston prospects Christopher Pelosi and Elliott Groenewold were eliminated by UConn, 4-1, ending their season. It was the Bobcats' sixth straight NCAA Tournament.

The Bruins have had luck picking goalies in the fourth round of drafts, Jeremy Swayman, and Friday night, their fourth-round pick in the 2021 Entry Draft, Philip Svedbäck and his Providence teammates were eliminated by Denver, 5-1. Svedbäck had a rough night, making 15 saves on just 20 Pioneer shots.

Bruins prospects in action on Saturday

Two Boston prospects will be in action on Saturday with a chance to punch a ticket to the Frozen Four in two weeks in St. Louis on the line. Ryan Walsh and Cornell, who stunned top-seeded Michigan State with a power play strike with 10 seconds left in the game, will face Boston University in the Toledo Regional Final today at 4 o'clock on ESPNU. Walsh had a pair of goals against the Spartans.

At 6:30, Dans Locmelis and UMass will play in the Fargo Regional Final against Western Michigan after the Minutemen took down Minnesota, 5-4, in overtime on Thursday night. A promising prospect, Locmelis set up the game-winner against the Golden Gophers.