Boston Bruins Prospects: Underrated prospect keys NCAA upset, UMass stuns Minnesota

On Thursday, the NCAA Tournament started, and three Boston Bruins prospects were in action. The great thing about single-elimination tournaments is that upsets abound. Seeds don't matter, and it's one game, survive and advance. That was the case for Black and Gold prospect Ryan Walsh and his Cornell teammates.

The fourth-seed in the Toledo Regional on Thursday, the Big Red had a daunting task against the top seed of the regional and No. 2 National Seed Michigan State. Trailing 3-2 entering the third period, Cornell defined all odds and pulled out a dramatic upset, thanks to Walsh who had a huge say in the outcome.

Walsh, a sixth-round draft pick and 188th overall, entered the NCAA Tournament with 14 goals and 14 assists in 34 games this season and his second goal of the game in the third period tied the game 3-3. Cornell was gifted a power play with 1:39 remaining in regulation of a tie game and scored the game-winning goal with 10 seconds left to complete a third-period rally for a 4-3 upset of the Spartans on a Sullivan Mack goal. Walsh's two goals were key in getting the game even.

RYAN WALSH HIS SECOND OF THE NIGHT #NCAAHockey pic.twitter.com/YultnbfA12 — gritty’s burner (ECAC CHAMPIONS!!!) (@letsgoflyairs) March 27, 2025

Cornell will face Boston University, a 8-3 winner over Ohio State in the first game on Thursday in Toledo in the Regional Final and a berth in the Frozen Four on April 10 in St. Louis on the line. So far, Walsh is proving to be a late-round steal for the Bruins.

Dans Locmelis helps UMass rally against Minnesota

Bruins prospect Dans Locmelis picked up a pair of assists, including on the game-winner in overtime by Aydat Suniev, as UMass upset Minnesota, 5-4, to complete a comeback win to advance to face Western Michigan on Saturday in the Regional Final in Fargo.

Picked 119th overall in the 2022 Entry Draft, Locmelis has piled up the assists this season for the Minutemen and an assist earlier in the game. UMass is a dark horse to watch in this tournament going forward.