A slew of Boston Bruins prospects will take part in the NCAA Tournament

If it's the last full week of March, that means one thing, it's time for the NCAA Ice Hockey Tournament to begin this week. This season, several Boston Bruins prospects will be playing for a National Championship.

On Sunday afternoon, the brackets for the 16-team tournament were released, and here is a list of Bruins prospects who will be playing in the single-elimination tournament beginning Friday.

Boston College

The tournament's top overall seed, Boston College will open the tournament in Manchester, N.H. against Bentley College. The Eagles will be coming off a two-week break after being upset in the quarterfinals of the Hockey East Tournament at home against Northeastern.

Andre Gasseau has had a breakout season for BC with 15 goals and 15 assits, while linemate Oskar Jellvik has four goals and nine assists. Dean Letourneau, last season's first-round pick for the Bruins had three assists this season, but his year has been better than his numbers show.

Providence

In BC's regional is Hockey East foe Providence and the Friars have Boston draft pick Philip Svedback as their goalie. This season, he had a 14-7-3 record with a 2.36 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage. Providence gets defending National Champion Denver in the first round, which will be a difficult game.

Minnesota

The University of Minnesota is in the tournament and Beckett Hendrickson, picked in the fourth round of the 2023 Draft, has three goals and nine assists for the Golden Gophers this season, who will be in the Fargo, North Dakota Regional.

Massachusetts

Minnesota's opponent in the first round will be UMass, who has one of the interesting Bruins prospects in Dan Locmelis who has seven goals and 23 assists. Bruins general manager Don Sweeney has made the trip out to Amherst to see Locmelis play this season.

Quinnipiac

The Bobcats are back in the field and will be in the Allentown, Pa. Regional. They will open against UConn and they have a pair of Bruins prospects playing in Christopher Pelosi who has 13 goals and 11 assists, while Elliott Groenewold, a defenseman picked in the fourth round last summer, has four goals and eight assists.

Cornell

Cornell is back in the tournament and will take on the second-overall seed, Michigan State, in the first round. The Big Red have 2023 sixth-round pick Ryan Walsh playing for them and he has 14 goals and 14 assists this season.