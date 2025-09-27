Boston Bruins prospect vaults up promising ranking ahead of 2025-26 season

When the Boston Bruins ended up with the seventh pick in the 2025 Entry Draft, it was deflating at the time. It was the lowest spot they could drop to, but Black and Gold fans were hoping to have some draft luck and end up in the Top 5.

When the dust settled in late June in Los Angeles, it turned out to be a draft where, believe it or not, the Bruins ended up with luck. In fact, with each pick made before them, it became clear that Boston was going to get a good player. They ended up with James Hagens, and Sportsnet says what Bruins fans are hoping when all is said and done comes true.

Sportsnet names Bruins draft pick Top 23 prospect under 23 years old

Sportsnet writers Sam Cosentino, Jason Bukala, and Emily Sadler ranked the NHL's Top 23 prospects under 23 years old, and Hagens came in at No. 12. Here is what they wrote about the Boston College star,

"It wasn’t so long ago that Hagens topped draft boards for the class of 2025. That he wound up dropping to seventh, where he was scooped up by the Bruins, makes him an early candidate to be one of the best steals of the bunch. As a freshman at Boston College last year, Hagens recorded a point per game through 37 matchups and is expected to make an even bigger impact in Year 2. What Bruins fans will really love about Hagens, though — aside from his high-end vision and skill, of course — is his dogged puck-hunting and sandpaper edge in front of the net."

When the pick was made, many people thought that Hagens' fall to the Bruins was a steal. If he can have another season at BC that matches or exceeds it, it would generate even more excitement among the Bruins fan base. Boston having a Top 23 prospect under 23 years old is not something they have every year, but without a doubt, he is a promising player who is not too far away from making an impact in the NHL.