James Hagens' summer transformation is a massive step in the right direction

One of the knocks on James Hagens that made him slip to the Boston Bruins at seventh overall was his size. There were concerns among scouts around the league that his body wasn't suited for the rigours of pro hockey, and Hagens made it a priority in the offseason to prove those doubters wrong. It looks like some of that hard work paid off, as he came into training camp noticeably bigger.

BC roster is out, and James Hagens is listed at 5'11 193lbs.



More here: https://t.co/dmh9RbbZfi — Robert Chalmers (@IvanIvanlvan) September 3, 2025

It is a 15-pound increase from his weigh-in before the 2024-25 season. There will be many Bruins fans keeping a close eye on Chestnut Hill this winter, as they look to roster six prospects from the organization with the recent addition of Kristian Kostadinski on defense. If the fans start seeing Hagens looking like a man amongst boys in college, the hype will only increase.

There is one major disclaimer with this whole story: It wouldn't be the first time that an NCAA team manufactured some of its players' metrics. The haters were quick to point that out on social media after the college released the numbers. However, it'd be challenging to manufacture a 15-pound weight gain without there being some form of evidence.

Hagens' motivation is likely not just to be a better player for the Boston College Eagles this season. The Bruins' top prospect felt that he could sign after the draft, but the organization thought it'd be better for his development to return to the Eagles. If that was the motivation he needed to bulk up, then it's an excellent sign for the future of his career.

If Bruins fans were wondering if Hagens will sign once his college season is over, this news is probably a great sign that he is coming. Getting his body ready for pro hockey was one of the boxes he had to check in college this season, and he is already there on his first day of training camp. It'll be an exciting season to follow his progress and dream about his place in the lineup for 2026-27.