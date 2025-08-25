Why the Bruins are better off with James Hagens staying in school

With the 2025-26 NHL season almost upon us, it's time to talk about the hottest prospects in the system. For the Boston Bruins, all eyes were on James Hagens the moment they drafted him this past June.

Hagens surely had the potential to leave Boston College and join the Bruins system, but he made the wise decision not to. Instead, Hagens wanted to put at least another year in at the collegiate level. And it's a good call on several fronts.

For one, this prevents any potential situation which could see the Bruins rushing their first-round pick into action. Chances were, you'd have seen him spend at least some time in Boston, even if it could've been more nominal.

But going back to school all but guarantees Hagens will benefit from an extreme confidence boost. Not that someone averaging a point per game in college last season needed one, but at his age, it doesn't hurt. Put yourself in position to make a deep playoff run in college, then sign.

Boston Bruins fans may not have much to follow at the NHL level in 2025-26, so Hagens will be an outlet

Another reason I don't mind seeing Hagens return to Boston College? The Bruins will struggle through another forgettable season. Yeah, I know, he could've played in the American League, and it could've at least given him more of an idea of what life would be like with the big club.

But once the Olympic break ends in late February and the Bruins are likely down there with the Buffalo Sabres in the Atlantic? Yeah, I don't like where that could be going.

Cameo appearance toward the end of the season if Hagens can't lead Boston College to a National Championship? Okay, fine. Give him a taste of the NHL with the season ending, especially if the Bruins are playing opponents that have nothing to play for.

But that would see him coming off of a season in which he played another campaign worth of outstanding hockey in the NCAA. So, despite a potential loss in the playoffs, you'd more likely see Hagens coming in red hot, much like the St. Louis Blues saw with Jimmy Snuggerud last season.

James Hagens could catapult an outstanding 2025-26 season in college into an effective pro debut

It's a situation I'd rather see with Hagens, then let him compete for a spot with the big club when 2026-27 rolls around. Not saying it would be an ideal scenario, because anything can happen between the puck drop and April 2026.

Still, returning to school gives Hagens a best-case scenario, in foresight at least, to enjoy a successful debut with the Bruins. Whether that comes after his college season ends, or in 2026-27.

