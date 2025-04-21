Boston Bruins prospect continues to tear up the AHL

When it comes to prospects and the Boston Bruins, it hasn't been a great pool during Don Sweeney's tenure as general manager. The pool is somewhat dry, mainly in part to not only having a lot of first and second round picks, but also the inability to draft talent.

That's what sometimes happens when you trade away draft capital at trade deadlines to make the roster better for a deep run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Under Sweeney, it has never worked out under his leadership as the Black and Gold are still Cup-less.

As we saw over the last month-plus of the Bruins' dismal 2024-25 season, some promising prospects could make an impact as soon as next season. Fabian Lysell played well down the stretch, and Fraser Minten, acquired from the Toronto Maple Leafs in the trade deadline deal that sent Brandon Carlo to the Bruins, heated divisional rivals.

Following their college seasons, some Boston prospects signed their entry-level deal and have been closing out the regular season for the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL). One of them is taking the league by storm heading into the Calder Cup Playoffs this week and turning a lot of heads early on.

Bruins prospect Dans Locmelis ends short AHL regular season on a tear

When UMass was bounced in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in overtime by Western Michigan, a few days later, Bruins draft pick Dans Locmelis signed his entry-level deal. The fourth-round pick, 119th overall in the 2022 Entry Draft, has begun his professional career on an absolute heater.

On Saturday night, Providence closed out the regular season with a 3-2 victory over the Bridgeport Islanders, and Locmelis had a pair of assists in the game. In just six games with the P-Bruins, Locmelis has three goals and nine assists. Talk about making an early impression.

Locmelis possesses the skill to create scoring chances for his teammates, but also a shot that can score from anywhere on the ice with his quick release. Is he going to burst onto the scene in Boston next season? That remains to be seen, but Providence begins the AHL playoffs on Wednesday night at home in their best-of-three first-round series against Springfield Thunderbirds, and Locmelis is someone worth watching during what the Bruins organization hopes is a deep postseason run, which is possible if he continues to produce at the level he has been.