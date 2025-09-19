3 Boston Bruins' poised for a breakout 2025-26 season

When the Boston Bruins take the ice on opening night in Washington against the Capitals, they will be looking to rebound from a disastrous 2024-25 season that saw them finish tied for last in the Eastern Conference. This season saw some roster turnover with a lot of the additions to the bottom-six of the forward grouping.

If the Bruins are going to turn things around and start heading in the direction they want to go, they will need some players to step up and break out this season. Here are three players who are poised for a breakout season for the Black and Gold.

Viktor Arviddson

Acquired from the Edmonton Oilers on July 1, right before free agency opened, Viktor Arvidsson could be an addition that helps the offensive woes Boston had last season. Filling a role in the top-six on the wing, he is entering a contract year and surpassing his career highs he achieved with the Nashville Predators with a pair of 30-plus goal seasons.

At 32 years old, he's playing for at least one more contract and should be a nice addition to the Bruins' power play. If he can score 30-plus goals, he will not only cash in with another contract, but it will be major production that the Black and Gold missed last season.

Elias Lindholm

What a tough first year in Boston for Elias Lindholm. The big free agent signing in the summer of 2024, an injury in camp hampered him for most of the year. As the season was winding down, he began to play better and had a very good showing in the IIHF World Championship back in May.

Now healthy, he's out to prove that he is better than the player the Bruins got last year. Playing with David Pastrnak should help, and if he can remain healthy, then he is poised to be a better player. He is a big part of the roster, and one player who is certainly a breakout candidate who could have a big year.

Henri Jokiharju

You might not think much of a breakout candidate, if at all, but after Henri Jokiharju was acquired from the Buffalo Sabres at the trade deadline after Brandon Carlo was traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs, he was paired with Nikita Zadorov, and they formed a good duo. Re-signed over the summer, Boston is hoping that he can pair with Zadorov for another season.

He has never been a big numbers guy in his time with the Chicago Blackhawks and Sabres, and he has averaged three goals a year. You get the feeling that he could surpass that number this year. He averaged over 21 minutes a game after coming over to Boston, and if he could do that again while registering a solid plus/minus, then everything could fall into place for him.