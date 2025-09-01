Boston Bruins star has an intriguing take on upcoming 2025-26 season

The 2024-25 season was a frustrating one and one that felt like it was never going to end. For a number of players, it was either a season where they underperformed or they played through injuries.

One player who underperformed, but was playing injured all season long, was Elias Lindholm. Signed to a contract for seven years and $54.25 million in the summer of 2024, the former Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames center was injured in camp with a back injury and was never close to the player he wanted to be in Boston. Now, after a long offseason, he has liked what Don Sweeney has done with the roster this offseason as GM.

Elias Lindholm hoping Bruins' new-look roster can get into the playoffs in 2025-26

The offseason moves haven't been something that has been met with much excitement for Bruins fans in terms of retooling and addressing their biggest needs, but Lindholm likes the players brought in. He told the Daily Faceoff that he thinks it could be an interesting season in Boston.

“It’s going to be an interesting season,'' said Lindholm. "We’ve brought in some players, more hardworking types, so the feeling is that we’ve added more of a Boston style to our game. Then we have (Pastrnak), and hopefully, I can get back to my game. McAvoy was a bit injured and missed most of last season. Now we get him back. Viktor (Arvidsson) is coming. (Jeremy) Swayman maybe didn’t have his best season… A lot went wrong, but hopefully, things will go better this season and allow us to make the playoffs at least.”

Aside from Arvidsson, the two biggest additions for the Black and Gold this year are getting defensemen Charlie McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm back. It would go a long way for the Bruins if Elias Lindholm and Jeremy Swayman have bounce-back seasons after very promising showings at the IIHF World Championships in May.

If there is one thing you can take away from the offseason moves is that the Bruins are going to be tough to play against, but the question is, will they be able to score enough to make a run for a playoff berth? That'll be the question.