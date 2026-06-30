The NHL Draft is in the books, and the Boston Bruins have begun their Development Camp at Warrior Ice Arena this week. There are going to be a lot of things to watch with NHL Free Agency beginning on Wednesday. The Bruins have made their first big move this offseason, acquiring JJ Peterka from the Utah Mammoth. Let's dive into the Bruins and the rest of the NHL with rumors flying around.
Boston Bruins News & Rumors
- We'll see where this goes, but the Bruins continue to be linked to Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse in trade rumors. It's hard to envision something getting done, but stranger things have happened.
- Adam McQuaid, Bruins Director of Player Development, said on Monday that top prospect James Hagens will spend most of his summer in the Commonwealth to focus on his development, according to Bridgette Proulx of WEEI. This is big news given that he signed his entry-level contract back in April and is looking to make the NHL roster in 2026-27.
- Also, according to Proulx, Kyle Chauvette will serve as the Bruins' EBUG next season, which means he'll practice and travel with the team. This is certainly going to make some waves across the NHL. We'll see if other teams go down the same path.
- There is no doubt that the Bruins have needs in free agency, but the class of options is shrinking. Free agency is becoming something of the past on July 1. Former Bruins forward AJ Greer had his rights traded to the Anaheim Ducks from the Florida Panthers for the rights to UFA Radko Gudas. This is why free agency is becoming a thing of the past and trades like this are going to become the norm.
NHL News & Rumors
- The Nashville Predators acquired forward Nils Höglander from the Vancouver Canucks for a 2026 third-round draft pick, which originally belonged to the Colorado Avalanche.
- Speaking of Vancouver, they acquired forward Brendan Gallaher from the Montreal Canadiens for future considerations. The writing has been on the wall for Gallagher leaving Montreal for some time.
- Boston is looking for a new American Hockey League (AHL) coach after Ryan Mougenel left to join the Canucks staff, but the Minnesota Wild hired Stu Bickel as their AHL coach.
- The Avalanche announced the re-signing of forward Taylor Makar on a two-year deal.
- The St. Louis Blues will announce Alexander Steen as their next GM on Tuesday
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