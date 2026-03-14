Auston Matthews' agent speaks for all Maple Leafs & NHL fans, blasting Player Safety

When Anaheim Ducks defenseman Radko Gudas went knee-on-knee with Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews in the second period of Thursday night's game, the physical defenseman was tossed from the game with a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct.

On Friday morning, the NHL Department of Player Safety posted on X that Gudas was going to have a hearing for his hit. That meant that any suspension handed out by the league could not be greater than five games.

On Friday night, after Toronto announced that their captain was going to be out for the rest of the season with an injury from the hit, the NHL announced that Gudas was suspended for five games. Given that he has been down this road before, it felt like a light punishment. Matthews' agent Judd Moldaver would agree it appears.

Auston Matthews agent rips NHL Player Safety after Radko Gudas gets a five-game suspension

If there is one thing that frustrates NHL fans, it's when anyone brings up NHL Player Safety. Just ask any Boston Bruins fans after Charlie McAvoy took a hit to the face back in February from Florida Panthers forward Sandis Vilmanis. What appeared to be a suspension didn't even get a slap on the wrist. When reached by NHL insider Elliotte Friedman about Gudas' suspension, Moldaver unloaded.

“In light of the obvious severity of the play, I am disappointed and shocked the league would allow such a ruling. A phone hearing and 5 games is laughable and preposterous. While the process is set in our CBA, that this was the discipline is reckless and ridiculous. This decision results in a further loss of confidence in the disciplinary process for all players. Players and fans deserve better. The Player Safety Department should be suspended.”

The final sentence is something else, if we're being honest. However, he speaks for most, if not all, frustrated fans when it comes to Player Safety. It feels like it lets the players and fans down. Someone needed to speak up, and Auston Matthews' agent didn't beat around the bush.