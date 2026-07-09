Boston Bruins & NHL News: Schedule leak, superstar's injury, playing the match game

The NHL is set to release its 2026-27 schedules next week. On Wednesday, July 15, the league will announce the games for opening night in September. Remember, the league is going to 84 games this upcoming season. One day later, on July 16, the league will release the full schedules for all teams, including the Boston Bruins.

As far as the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL) are concerned, they will open the home portion of their schedule on Oct. 2 when the Utica Comets visit the Amica Mutual Pavilion. The Comets are the AHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils.

A season opener built for the black & gold ⚫️🟡

⭐️ Opening Night built by AJT Supplies

📅 Friday, October 2 at 7:05pm vs UTC

⏰ Pregame Ceremony featuring banner reveals and full team intros pic.twitter.com/74ny32j5RG — Providence Bruins (@AHLBruins) July 8, 2026

The hockey beginning earlier is tremendous for fans as the expanded schedule kicks things off about one week earlier than normal. On Thursday, the Boston Bruins announced that they re-signed forward Riley Duran to a one-year, two-way contract for $850,000. There will likely be more additions well before training camp begins in September.

Ducks match Leo Carlsson offer sheet from Flyers

When the Philadelphia Flyers dropped an offer sheet to Anaheim Ducks center Leo Carlsson for $18 million, it sent shockwaves through the rest of the NHL. Could this have been the start of something the league could really use for excitement? However, on Thursday, Anaheim matched the offer sheet to keep him in Southern California.

How many Bruins fans would love for Boston general manager Don Sweeney to get into the offer sheet game? It's not something he would do, but I'm sure plenty of Boston fans would be in favor of it and love it.

Blackhawks star Connor Bedard undergoes surgery

The Chicago Blackhawks announced that young superstar Connor Bedard underwent shoulder surgery and will be out until November, but is expected to make a full recovery. It remains to be seen just how, if at all, this affects the Black and Gold, as they did play Chicago in their home opener last October, which was an overtime victory. Bedard is one of the fast-rising young stars in the game.