Bruins add organizational depth by bringing back a late-round draft pick

It has been eight days since free agency opened and nearly two weeks since general manager Don Sweeney made his first move by acquiring right wing JJ Peterka from the Utah Mammoth to address the need for a goal-scoring wing. That leaves a right-shot defenseman and a top-six center still needed before training camp opens in September.

There were some signings made on July 1 that were to build some depth for the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL) after Sweeney traded away one key P-Bruins player, Fabian Lysell, and let others walk in free agency.

There were some restricted free agents that Boston let walk, but some that they needed to bring back for organizational depth. On Thursday, they added to that depth by bringing back forward Riley Duran.

Bruins announce one-year contract for prospect Riley Duran

Boston announced that they are bringing back Duran on a one-year, two-way contract with an AAV of $850,000. Going to the theme that the Black and Gold have done over the last couple of seasons, you get the feeling that this could end up being Duran's last chance in the Black and Gold's organization.

The #NHLBruins have signed forward Riley Duran to a one-year, two-way contract extension through the 2026-27 season with an NHL cap hit of $850,000.



📰: https://t.co/cFsfOZ7MfF pic.twitter.com/8oCXvXZ5rs — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) July 9, 2026

Duran has played in two NHL games during the 2024-25 season, and he has been pointless. He averaged 12:44 a game against the Pittsburgh Penguins and Chicago Blackhawks. The Massachusetts native spent three seasons at Providence College from 2021-24 after being picked in the sixth round of the 2020 Entry Draft.

This past season in 72 games for the P-Bruins, he netted seven goals and dished out 12 assists for a career-high 19 points. In 143 AHL games, he has 21 goals and 39 points. This is a signing that will be depth for the new P-Bruins coach, whoever that ends up being, after Ryan Mougenel left this summer to become an assistant coach with the Vancouver Canucks.