Boston Bruins 2020 Draft Class: Where are they now?

In a long list of bad drafts for Don Sweeney, the 2020 draft class was surprisingly pretty solid. 2020 featured a depleted draft class because of trading all the picks to contend, but the front office made the most of their four draft picks. When looking back at some of the blunders over the years, 2020 could be one of their best when you consider the value.

58th Overall - Mason Lohrei

Not many expected Mason Lohrei to make as much of an impact as he already has in the black and gold. The offensive defenseman received plenty of opportunities to develop on the fly over the past few seasons, including this year when he was essentially the team's top defenseman once Charlie McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm went down.

Look away from the plus/minus stat this season, and you see a defenseman who could be a valuable piece for the next several years. He has 46 points in 118 games and has shown glimpses of above-average offensive potential.

The defensive play could use some work, but we'll try to reserve judgment after the lack of talent on the blueline that surrounded him in 2024-25. At 58th overall, no one is expecting Lohrei to be a Norris candidate, but he'll be just fine for the role the Bruins expect him to play. If nothing else, the gaudy plus/minus numbers will lower the price Boston has to pay him this offseason as his entry-level deal expires.

89th Overall - Trevor Kuntar

Trevor Kuntar demonstrated great potential after scoring high in the USHL and NCAA. There were high hopes for his first season with Providence in the 2023-24 season, but he spent more time trying to prove himself physically than putting points on the board. He recorded a respectable 10 goals and 10 assists in 70 games, but his 113 penalty minutes stood out.

The penalty totals came down in 2024-25, but so did the points. Kuntar managed just three goals and nine assists over 54 games, which put his development in a downward spiral. Next season will be a crucial year for the forward if the Bruins re-sign him.

151st Overall - Mason Langenbrunner

Mason Langenbrunner will wear the Captain's C in his final year at Harvard this season. The defensive-minded defenseman showed some improvement in his offensive numbers with six goals and four assists in 2024-25, but the defensive end is where he is most valuable.

Langenbrunner's leadership and NHL family pedigree are admirable traits, but we won't start pencilling him into the Bruins' lineup for the future just yet.

182nd Overall - Riley Duran

Riley Duran is an intriguing prospect and the player in this class that tips the scales toward it being one of the best in terms of value. Duran showed a knack for finding the back of the net at times this season and impressed the front office to the point that they considered giving him a chance with the big club at the start of the year.

After a couple of disappointing preseason performances, that opportunity didn't materialize. However, he earned a call-up for two games at the end of the season. It'll be interesting to see whether Duran can steal a spot next season, depending on where the Bruins go with their roster construction and organizational plan.