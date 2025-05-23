Growing pains in 2024-25 will pay dividends for Bruins defenseman Mason Lohrei

Arguably, the best Boston Bruins prospect defenseman is Mason Lohrei. It was no surprise to see him make the team out of training camp and be a full-time NHL defenseman for the first time in his career. As it does with a lot of younger players, there were some growing pains, and that was to be expected.

Despite going through those growing pains, injuries left the defense shorthanded on both sides, the left and right. Hampus Lindholm was lost in November for the season on the left side, blocking a shot against the St. Louis Blues. At the time, nobody knew that it would turn into a season-ending injury, but it did. Then there was Charlie McAvoy going down during the 4 Nations Face-Off, costing him the rest of the season as well.

Continuing with our player grades for the 2024-25 season, let’s take a look back at Lohrei’s season that could be seen as a season that can benefit him in the future.

Manson Lohrei’s performance

Was it a rough year for the former Ohio State Buckeyes defenseman? Yes, nobody would disagree, but considering the season that Boston had, if there was a year to go through some serious growing pains, it was this season. Mistakes in the defensive zone, neutral zone, or even in the offensive zone were abound, but again, if there was a year to have a plus/minus of minus-43, this was the year.

When injuries hurt the Bruins on defense and it leaked over to the power-play, Lohrei was given the keys at times on the first power-play unit and looked like he belonged there. He finished the season with five goals and 28 assists, with more than half of those helpers coming on the man advantage, with 15. Lohrei’s ability to be one of the best puck-moving defenseman and his skating, which all showed flashes during the season, should excite fans for the future.

Mason Loheri moving forward

There is no doubt that Lohrei is a big piece for the Bruins' new coach and the future of the organization. The second-round pick, 58th overall, in the 2020 Entry Draft, has two veterans, Nikita Zadorov and Lindholm, expected back ahead of him next season, and being the third pair on the left side is a perfect fit for him. As to who his partner will be or could be, that is anyone’s guess as that will likely be determined by either a trade or free agency.

Either way, the Bruins have a young piece on defense who is a restricted free agent (RFA) this summer, and locking him up, whether it’s a long-term or short-term deal, for next season is a no-brainer.