Boston Bruins News: Pavel Zacha's future, veteran returns to Atlantic Division rival

Going into the offseason, as far as the Boston Bruins are concerned, you could expect the unexpected. General manager Don Sweeney had some decisions to make when it came to not only free agents, but also players under contract who would be in line for an extension.

One of those players is Pavel Zacha. There are some difficult decisions looming for Sweeney and the front office. An extension would be very pricey for the Black and Gold, but trading him is also an avenue that Boston could go down. It is not surprising that NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, on his latest 32 Thoughts podcast, believes that one of the more fascinating things that could happen this summer is a potential extension for Zacha or a trade.

"To me, one of the most fascinating things that's gonna happen this offseason is the Pavel Zacha extension; I do think they talked to other teams about him,'' Friedman said.

What an extension looks like remains to be seen, but you have to think that a top line of JJ Peterka, Zacha, and David Pastrňák is something that would work very, very well together. Decisions, decisions.

NHL to release 2026-27 schedule July 15 and 16

It was announced by the NHL that the 2026-27 schedules will be dropped on July 15 and 16. You might say, two days? Yes, two days. According to the league, the opening night matchups will be announced on July 15, with the entire league schedule being announced the next day. It's highly unlikely that the Bruins will play opening night, but hey, anything is possible.

Claude Giroux is returning to the Senators

Change is coming with the Ottawa Senators after captain Brady Tkachuk was traded to the Florida Panthers to play with his brother Matthew. It was thought that they were going to lose veteran Claude Giroux as well to the Philadelphia Flyers, but a reunion there is not happening.

Giroux will return to the Senators on a one-year deal that could earn him $5 million, but only $2 million will count against Ottawa's cap. It will be his 20th NHL season in the fall.