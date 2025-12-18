Boston Bruins News: Trent Frederic, Don Sweeney, new ownership coming

Injuries have been piling up for the Boston Bruins recently. Against the Winnipeg Jets last Thursday night, the Bruins lost defenseman Jonathan Aspirot and forward Viktor Arvidsson. Losing Aspirot depletes as a unit on the backend that is thin.

On Tuesday, Boston generla manager Don Sweeney added some depth for his defensive unit by claiming Vladislav Kolyachonok off of waivers from the Dallas Stars. The left-shot made it to the TD Garden on Wednesday afternoon for Boston's practice ahead of Thursday night's game against the Edmonton Oilers. Kolyachonok is excited for his new chapter with the Black and Gold.

“I met everybody, and I knew a few guys before I came here, so it’s easy to get into it,” Kolyachonok said. “I know this team always competes hard and has the highest goals, so I was really excited.”

In 11 games with Dallas, Kolyachonok had one goal and three points. Fun fact, Victor Soderstrom was his first D partner with Utah. How close a group is this Bruins team? They had him lead the stretch at the beginning of practice.

“First of all, it’s our leadership group, the guys in our room. I think they make those guys very comfortable right away, fill them in right away,” Sturm said. “Our coaching staff, our job is to get him used to the system. Might be a little bit of change, but overall, I think guys are just feeling good, and there’s no gray area, let’s put it that way.”

Fenway Sports Group selling the Pittsburgh Penguins

It was reported by Frank Seravalli on Wednesday that Fenway Sports Group, headlined by Boston Red Sox owner John Henry. No sale price has been reported, but with the Penguins valued at $1.75 billion by Forbes and $1.7 billion by Sportico, the return for the Boston-based sports and entertainment conglomerate should roughly double.

The deal is expected to be finalized in the coming days, but it is being sold to the Hoffmann family, a Chicago-based investment group led by David Hofmann, according to Seravalli. This shouldn't come as a surprise, but it was surprising that the Fenway Sports Group even bought the Penguins.

Welcome back Freddy

The Bruins and Oilers will square off on Thursday night, and it will mark the return of Trent Frederic for the first time since being traded in March. He has had a disappointing 2025-26 season to date with just two goals and an assist in 34 games after re-signing over the summer.