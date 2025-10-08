Boston Bruins News: Surprising announcement, former forward set free, all systems go

Training camp is in the books for the Boston Bruins. The 2025-26 regular season begins on Wednesday night on the road against the Washington Capitals. It has been a long offseason that began last April with a 5-4 overtime loss to the New Jersey Devils in their 2024-25 season finale.

Since that night at the TD Garden, the Bruins have made some roster changes and hired Marco Sturm as their head coach. It was his first training camp as an NHL head coach. It was a long three weeks between practices and preseason games, but now that it's in the books, it was a successful one, according to some of the players.

“He brought new energy for us this year. Obviously, we tweaked some systems. I thought camp was really good. In my 13-year career, probably one of the best camps I’ve seen,” defenseman Nikita Zadorov said. “I thought guys were sharp, I think everybody worked their butts off. It was direct, it was quick. It was really exciting. Like fresh air for us.”

Through the preseason games against the Capitals, New York Rangers, and Philadelphia Flyers, the Bruins worked on their new system, and it was one that was a different one from what they ran under former coaches Jim Montgomery and Joe Sacco. It's one that David Pastrnak seems to like.

“Very high pace,'' said Pastrnak. "The compete was there every single day. We worked on different systems, everything made sense.''

After going 4-1-1 in meaningless preseason games, the Black and Gold get to put it to the test against Washington.

Zdeno Chara surprised by his number getting retired

On Monday, the Bruins announced that they are going to retire former captain Zdeno Chara's No. 33 to the rafters at the TD Garden on Jan. 15 when they host the Seattle Kraken. Big Z said he was surprised by the honor when it was told to him last week.

“It was quite surprising to me. I had no idea that it was coming. As you saw, I was quite shocked. Obviously, it is a huge honor,” Chara said. “I never imagined coming to Boston that one day I am going to have my jersey retired and hanging in the rafters. It is such a privilege.”

Chara played 14 years with the Bruins and was a big reason why they beat the Vancouver Canucks in seven games to win the 2011 Stanley Cup. Pastrnak can't wait for Jan. 15 to watch Chara's number raised to the rafters.

“Well deserved for him and the family,'' said Pastrnak. "Everything he has done for hockey – not only over here, but back home in Czechia and Slovakia. He was and still is an idol for many, many young players. I can’t wait for the night and can’t wait to see him celebrate it with his family.”

Former Bruins forward released from PTO

The St. Louis Blues signed former Boston forward Milan Lucic to a PTO for training camp. He was injured during training camp, and his PTO has expired, but he's still going to hang around with St. Louis and rehab, according to GM Doug Armstrong.

“He got banged up last couple of games,” Armstrong said. “His PTO is obviously over. What we’re going to do is we’re going rehab him here and get him back health-wise to 100 per cent and likely reconnect on an in-season PTO to get him up and running and see where he’s at then.”

It wouldn't be surprising to see Lucic sign a deal with the Blues once he's healthy and reunites himself with Montgomery.