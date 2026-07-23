Boston Bruins News: Superstar comes off the board, front office landing spot, more

Last week, the NHL dropped the regular season schedule for each team, it'll be an 84-game schedule for each team in 2026-27. The Boston Bruins will begin their season on Sept. 29 against the New York Rangers at TD Garden. It'll be the return for former Bruins goalie Joonas Korpisalo, and it will pit defenseman Will Borgen, acquired by the Black and Gold from the Rangers, against his former club.

A week after the NHL schedule was dropped, the Bruins released their theme nights for the upcoming season, which included a memorable night that has been a long time coming for one franchise icon.

There are several nights, at least one each month except for February, but a lot of fans will circle Dec. 1 when the Colorado Avalanche visit for Patrice Bergeron Number Retirement night, when No. 37 goes into the rafters. He'll be joining fellow teammate Zdeno Chara, who had his number retired this past season.

Dallas retains young superstar Jason Robertson

You have to love the offseason, no? Rumors were floating around about young Dallas Stars forward Jason Robertson and whether the Stars were going to trade him as a restricted free agent or try to re-sign him. It was hard to believe that he would be playing anywhere else next season, other than Dallas.

He will, in fact, after months of rumors, be returning to the Stars for next season on a one-year, $12 million contract. It should surprise no one that he's back with Dallas, and expect him to sign long-term at some point before this contract expires at the end of next June.

Evan Gold heading to the Islanders?

It was announced earlier this month that the Bruins were parting ways with assistant GM Evan Gold on Aug. 1. There are several landing spots for him next, and even the Detroit Red Wings, who had Steve Yzerman step down, were mentioned. On Wednesday, Mark Divver of New England Hockey Journal reported that Long Island, the New York Islanders' likely landing spot, is a potential destination for Gold.