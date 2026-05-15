Boston Bruins News: Stunning NHL injury admission, NHL coach fired, Bruce Cassidy sweepstakes

Hockey players are tough. Real tough.

When teams have their regular season end or are eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs, injury updates tend to be wild. Boston Bruins fans saw that after the Black and Gold were bounced in six games by the Buffalo Sabres on May 1. Several key players were dealing with injuries, and some big ones.

On Saturday, the Philadelphia Flyers were bounced by the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference semifinals following a four-game sweep after losing Game 4 in overtime. There were a couple of former Bruins players playing for Philadelphia this season, mainly goalie Brandon Bussi and Garnet Hathaway.

Sure, Hathaway spent just a short time with the Black and Gold after being acquired from the Washington Capitals at the trade deadline in 2023 during Boston's historic regular season that set the record for wins and points. He left in free agency that summer for Philadelphia.

On Thursday, it was reported that Hathaway finished the season playing with a fractured fibula. That shouldn't surprise many, as Hathaway is as tough a player as there is in the NHL.

Canucks pass on Bruins' Evan Gold

It looked like the Bruins might be losing some key members of the front office this week, with assistant GM and Providence Bruins GM Evan Gold a finalist for the GM position with the Vancouver Canucks. In the end, the organization decided to hire Ryan Johnson to the position, but the Black and Gold might not be in the clear with retaining Gold.

There are still openings around the league, including with the Nashville Predators. Gold was also in the running for a job with the Toronto Maple Leafs, so he is clearly thought highly of around the NHL.

More Boston Bruins & NHL News

Things are about to get spicy when it comes to the coaching carousel in the NHL. One day after the Toronto Maple Leafs fired Craig Berube as their head coach, the Edmonton Oilers dismissed Kris Knoblauch as their bench boss. The Bruce Cassidy sweepstakes are about to heat up, big time, between Edmonton, Toronto, and the Los Angeles Kings. Buckle up.

The Minnesota Wild had their season end on Wednesday night with a 4-3 overtime loss to the Colorado Avalanche in the Western Conference semifinals in five games. Minnesota grabbed a 3-0 lead after 20 minutes and looked like they were going to extend their season, but the Avs had other ideas. Two former Bruins forwards accounted for all three Wild goals. Nick Foligno scored two after Marcus Johansson opened the scoring.