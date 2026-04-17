Boston Bruins News: Rowdy Sabres fans, Austin Matthews' future, interim tag removed

When the Boston Bruins and Buffalo Sabres take the ice at the KeyBank Center on Sunday for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the roof might be blown off the building. It has been 14 long years since there has been playoff hockey in Western New York. Too long if we're being honest.

If there is someone who knows how starved the Sabres fans are, it's Bruins forward Casey Mittlestadt. Selected in the first round of the 2017 Entry Draft, he began his career with Buffalo before he was traded to the Colorado Avalanche, before eventually coming to the Black and Gold last March at the trade deadline.

“I know what the atmosphere is going to be like, and it’s going to be nuts. I think that is going to be really fun for us. Especially to go on the road to start and play the villain role early,” Mittelstadt said. “I think our teams are built maybe a little bit differently, in terms of they’re a little smaller and faster, and we’re probably bigger and heavier. I think it will be a good contrast of that. I think it’s a good matchup for us. Obviously, going to have to come in and manage the puck and defend hard. But I think if we can do that, we will have a good chance. It is going to be a battle either way.”

There are many things that are going to go into the Bruins having a chance to win the series. Not getting blown out early in Game 1 and giving the crowd and Sabres momentum is near the top of that list. On Thursday, it was announced by the NHL that Game 1 will be on Sunday.

More Boston Bruins & NHL News

After the Columbus Blue Jackets lost their season finale on Tuesday night, 2-1, to the Washington Capitals, interim coach Rick Bowness snapped about his team's performance. It didn't sit well with some of the players in the locker room. On Thursday, the club made it official that he'll be back next year, naming him the head coach and removing the interim tag. Things could get really interesting in Columbus next season if there is a slow start to the season.

After a 3-1 season-ending loss to the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday night, the Toronto Maple Leafs met with the media on Thursday. Captain Auston Matthews, who suffered a season-ending injury last month, was asked about his future with the club. "I can't predict the future, " said Matthews. Things could get interesting in Toronto this summer.

Craig Berube's future in Toronto behind the bench remains up in the air, and probably will be until new management is hired. However, he wasn't shy about the players and core already in place. "There's a good core here, good players and good people, so I do believe we can bounce back,'' said Berube.

The Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL) have been the best team all season long. Part of the reason is because of goalie Michael DiPietro. He leads the AHL in wins with 34, goals against average at 1.88, and a save percentage of .931 to date.