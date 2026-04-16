NHL drops unexpected day for Game 1 of Bruins and Sabres first-round series

When the Boston Bruins beat the New Jersey Devils, 4-0, on Tuesday night at the TD Garden, that locked up a first-round matchup with the Atlantic Division-winning Buffalo Sabres in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The only question was, when was the series going to start? There were rumors all over social media on Wednesday and Wednesday night, but the consensus was the same: Why wasn't the schedule announced? All four Eastern Conference series were locked into place. The NBA had released its first-round schedules, so announcing at least the East was a no-brainer.

NHL announces Game 1 for Bruins/Sabres first-round series

Let's be honest, the NHL has to be licking its chops at a Bruins/Sabres first-round series. They won't admit it publicly, but behind closed doors, they have to be thrilled from a ratings standpoint. This has a chance to be ratings gold. With that likely being the case, the schedule has been announced, and not surprisingly, they are placed in some prime TV viewing slots. Game 1 will be on Sunday at the KeyBank Center. The Sabres X account reported that the rest of the schedule will be released later on Thursday night after all regular-season games are completed. All signs pointed to a Saturday night prime time slot, but the NHL went in another direction.

The KeyBank Center is going to be loud and crazy on Sunday for Game 1. It'll be the same way for Game 2, as well as any other games in the arena as the series goes along. Playoff hockey in Western New York has been long overdue. The TD Garden will be the same way for Games 3 and 4 after the Black and Gold missed the playoffs last season by finishing tied for last place in the Eastern Conference with the Philadelphia Flyers.

Along with the Bruins, the Flyers are also going from the bottom of the standings to the postseason and a first-round matchup with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Talk about another ratings gold mine for the NHL. The Battle of Pennsylavania. Things get underway for Boston and Buffalo on Saturday night, and it should be an entertaining battle between the two division foes.