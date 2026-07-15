Boston Bruins News: Prospect bolts for a new home, front office shakeup, more

We are closing in on the middle of July, which means things are going to get even quieter around the NHL than they already are. Imagine that? The NHL Entry Draft is in the books, and the free agency rush on July 1 was quieted down, big time.

That doesn't mean that the NHL news is going to be completely quiet. Last week, the NHL announced that they are going to release the games for Opening Night in the NHL this fall, which will be an 84-game schedule for each team that begins in late September. Those games will be announced during the day on Wednesday, leading into the ESPY Awards on Wednesday night. It would be surprising if the Black and Gold are actually playing on opening night.

As for the rest of the schedules, they will be released on Thursday beginning at 1 p.m. This is your friendly reminder that defenseman Charlie McAvoy will be suspended for the first six games of next season as his punishment for slashing Buffalo Sabres forward Zach Benson at the end of their season-ending Game 6 loss in the playoffs in May.

Bruins prospect Matej Blumel signs overseas

When the Bruins signed Matej Blumel in free agency last summer, he became an interesting option for Marco Sturm. However, Blumel spent a majority of last season in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Providence Bruins, where he had 21 goals and 31 assists in 58 games.

He ended up playing in four NHL games with Boston last year and became a free agent on July 1. You can add him to the list of players who are moving from Providence this past season after he signed a one-year deal for $850,000 with HC Sparta Praha in Prague. Another prospect out the door this summer.

Former Bruins assistant GM joining Maple Leafs?

The Toronto Maple Leafs have had a major front office overhaul this offseason, and could they be lining up to pluck former Bruins assistant GM Evan Gold? Let's not overlook this as the Bruins announced some front office changes on Tuesday, and Gold will leave Boston on Aug. 1 to pursue other opportunities in the NHL. He is from Toronto. Just saying.