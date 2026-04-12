Boston Bruins News: Playoff ticket punched, interesting roster transaction, Maple Leafs hurting

When the Boston Bruins skated off the TD Garden ice mid-Saturday afternoon, the pressure was mounting to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Leading 1-0 entering the third period, the Bruins blew the lead and lost for just the second time this season when leading after 40 minutes, 2-1.

That left Sunday night's game in Columbus against the Blue Jackets as a must-win. Well, that was until the out-of-town scoreboard went in their favor. Shortly after they lost, the Ottawa Senators beat the New York Islanders, 3-0, which was one out of the scores that needed to go their way. The second happened later in the afternoon when the New Jersey Devils rallied with three goals in the last 10 minutes to beat the Detroit Red Wings, 5-3. That officially clinched a playoff spot for Boston.

THE POSTSEASON AWAITS 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Hd110C9VIt — x - Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 11, 2026

Talk about backing into the postseason. However, given what happened last year, they'll take it.

Bruins recall Lukas Reichel

On Friday, the Bruins sent Lukas Reichel to the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL) after James Hagens signed his entry-level contract on Wednesday. Hagens didn't play against Tampa Bay. Head coach Marco Sturm did not say whether or not he would play in Columbus.

On Saturday night, the Bruins announced that they were recalling Reichel from the AHL, and he'll be back with Boston against the Blue Jackets. We'll see what the lineup looks like after they back into the playoffs on Saturday night.

Maple Leafs rule Brandon Carlo out for rest of the season

Things are going to get very interesting for the Bruins when it comes to the Toronto Maple Leafs first-round pick in June's NHL Entry Draft. If it falls outside of the top 5, the pick is Boston's. If not, then it becomes unprotected next season. The odds of Don Sweeney getting that pick took a hit.

On Saturday, head coach Craig Berube announced that former Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo, goalie Anthony Stolarz, and Dakota Joshua were going to be out for the rest of the season. Carlo was traded there last March, and while Boston is enjoying Fraser Minten's breakout season, getting into the playoffs and getting that pick would make it sweeter. It feels like it's becoming dicey after Toronto lost to the Florida Panthers on Saturday night at home.