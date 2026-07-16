Boston Bruins News: NHL front office shakeups continue, former forward joins new staff, more

Thursday is a day when Boston Bruins fans should get their calendar out, as the NHL is releasing the full 84-game schedule for each team. On Wednesday, the league released the home opener for each team for the upcoming season. The Bruins, which is a bit of a surprise, will be playing on Opening Night on Sept. 29 when they host the New York Rangers.

That will pit new defenseman Will Borgen up against his former team and it will also mark the return of Joonas Korpisalo, who Bruins general manager Don Sweeney traded to New York on July 1. As for a bit of a schedule leak, two more Bruins games were revealed with the home openers released on Wednesday.

Boston will hit the road after their home opener and travel to play the Winnipeg Jets in their home opener on Oct. 2, then they will have a quick turnaround one night later on Oct. 3 against the Minnesota Wild in their home opener. The rest of the schedule is expected to be dropped at 1 p.m. on Thursday.

Steve Yzerman steps down in Detroit

Hall of Famer Steve Yzerman has been calling the shots with the Detroit Red Wings for seven seasons, which many fans would classify as a disappointment. He oversaw the NHL Entry Draft last month and the beginning of free agency, but on Wednesday he stepped down out of nowhere.

"I am sincerely grateful to Chris and the entire Ilitch family,” said Yzerman in a team-issued statement. “This organization has given me incredible opportunities, from my time as a player to the privilege of returning as General Manager. I've appreciated every experience throughout the years, and I’m extremely proud to remain part of this great franchise.”

According to the release, Yzerman will continue serving the organization as senior advisor to the Governor and CEO, Chris Ilitch, but a search is underway for his replacement. Could they look at Bruins assistant GM Evan Gold, who is leaving the organization on Aug. 1?

Former Bruins forward lands with Devils as assistant coach

The New Jersey Devils announced that they are adding some assistant coaches to head coach Sheldon Keefe's staff. One of them is former Boston forward Ted Donato, who recently stepped down as Harvard's head coach. Donato is a good hockey mind and will be a nice addition to Keefe's staff as they look to bounce back in 2026-27.