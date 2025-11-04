Boston Bruins News: Net gains, road warriors, record doesn't lie

After the Boston Bruins were outclassed and routed by the Ottawa Senators, 7-2, last Monday night, Jermey Swayman had by far his worst game of the season. Knowing that the Bruins had a quick turnaround the next night, hosting the New York Islanders, head coach Marco Sturm rode Swayman the whole game.

Against New York, Sturm went with Joonas Korpisalo, and the former Senators goalie stood tall, very tall. After allowing two early goals, he stopped everything else the Islanders threw at him in a 5- 2 victory. Forty-eight hours later, Sturm surprisingly went back with Korpisalo in goal against the Buffalo Sabres, and he once again stood on his head. He was great, making some big saves and allowing his teammates to grab a 4-3 overtime victory.

In these two games, Korpisalo stopped 70 of the 75 shots he faced. There was some thought by Sturm to ride him a third straight game on Saturday afternoon against the Carolina Hurricanes, but he went with Swayman in the 2-1 win. After complaining about his playing time last year, he has certainly earned more this year.

Hampus Lindholm return being felt

When the Bruins got Hampus Lindholm back from his lower-body injury last week, they got back a player whom they desperately need. Since his return to the lineup, the Black and Gold are 3-0-0. His ability to play in all situations is badly needed.

“It starts in the room first. You guys see only what he brings on the ice. I see both. I see what he brings in the room, just his presence alone. He’s not shy. He talks a lot in the room and he’s helping everyone out in a positive way,” said Sturm. “And on the ice, not just for his partner, but overall he just brings a certain calmness in our group. Of course, he’s been around a little bit. That helps… Our record with him in the lineup is pretty damn good so there must be a reason.”

The issue going forward for the Bruins and Sturm is hoping that Lindholm stays healthy this year as we saw what happened last year when he was lost. For a team that builds from the back out, health big key to success.

Bruins make stop on Long Island

After three straight home games, the Bruins hit the road on Tuesday night for a second matchup with the New York Islanders in seven days. They beat them last week at home, but the Isles have always given Boston problems at home. After that, the Ottawa Senators visit on Thursday night before another road game on Saturday night at the Toronto Maple Leafs.