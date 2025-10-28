After breaking a six-game losing streak with a 3-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday afternoon at the TD Garden, it was a sign of relief. They were hoping it was a stepping stone to go on a run before getting buried in the standings.

That was not the case, and in fact, for the one step forward they took in their win over the Avalanche, they took three steps back against the Ottawa Senators on Monday night. Morgan Geekie opened the scoring early in the first period, but that would be the last highlight of the game as the Senators hung seven goals on Jeremy Swayman in a 7-2 rout of the Black and Gold.

Bruins drop another embarrassing game in October

Tied 1-1 after the first period, the Bruins gave up two second-period goals and four in the third to be run out of the Canadian Tire Centre. It started with Claude Giroux outmuscling Elias Lindholm to tip a pass past Swayman, then another defensive zone breakdown led to Ottawa's third goal with Drake Batherson left alone in front of the net for a 3-1 lead.

Things got worse in the third period as three Senators' power play goals. So, for review, the Senators scored six of the seven final goals, and a four-goal third period that turned uncompetitive. It was the first time this year that you could say it looked like the Bruins quit. There was very little fight from anyone, star players all the way down.

They can after the game that it was 'embarrassing' and 'unacceptable' all they want, the matter of fact is that this is just not a good team, and it starts at the top, and I don't mean Marco Sturm. If the front office thought the moves they made this offseason were a team that ws going to battle for a playoff spot, then it is very worrisome, to say the least. Hey, they turn around and can right the ship tomorrow night at home against a rested New York Islanders team. What could possibly go wrong?