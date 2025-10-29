3 stunning Bruins' observations from comeback win over Islanders

After getting blown out, 7-2, by the Ottawa Senators on Monday night, for the second time in three games, it was all eyes on the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night at home to see how they would respond to allowing seven goals for a second time in three games.

The six-game losing streak 3-2 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday afternoon at the TD Garden was in the rearview mirror just a couple of days. It was the first time this year where you could make the case that the Bruins quit in the third period against the Sens. It wasn't the start the Black and Gold were looking for against the New York Islanders, but they rallied for a 5-2 win on Tuesday. Here are three observations from their fifth win of the season in 12 games.

Bruins have necessary response against Islanders

The response you were looking for wasn't there right away, and they trailed 2-0 after the first period. Whatever was said between periods worked, whether it was head coach Marco Sturm or some of the leaders who set the tone over the final 40 minutes.

The Bruins scored three goals in under four minutes, courtesy of Elias Lindholm, David Pastrnak, and Mikey Eyssimont, for a 3-2 lead they wouldn't relinquish. They dominated the second period like they haven't dominated a period this year, and they continued it into the third period. They were fantastic in all three zones and situations and looked like a totally different team. It was what Bruins fans wanted to see, for at least two periods.

Bruins special teams cooked

The Bruins' power play has been off to a rough start to begin the season, but against the Islanders, they connected on two of their own while going perfect on the penalty kill. The comeback began in the second period when Lindholm connected on the power play in the bumper position off a pass from Pavel Zacha to cut the deficit to 2-1.

ELIAS GOT IT STARTED. pic.twitter.com/Vp0rkud9Ep — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 29, 2025

In the third period, Boston got a power play early, and Morgan Geekie one-timed a pass from Charlie McAvoy by Ilya Sorokin for a 4-2 lead. For one night, the power play looked the best it has in a while. It was a step in the right direction.

FIVE STRAIGHT GAMES FOR GEEKS 🔥 pic.twitter.com/piFhUhJouz — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 29, 2025

On the flip side, one night after allowing four power-play goals to Ottawa, the penalty kill was perfect against New York. The Islanders scored a goal on a delayed penalty in the first period, but after that, Boston went 5-for-5. They killed a Hampus Lindholm double-minor for high-sticking late in the second and early in the third, which gave them momentum. Staying out of the penalty box continues to be a problem for the Black and Gold.

Joonas Korpisalo was huge in goal

The Bruins were outshot 35-22 in the game, but after allowing two goals early in the game, Joonas Korpisalo stopped everything that was thrown his way the rest of the game. After a quiet first 15 minutes of the second period, Boston's backup made some big saves late in the period while the Islanders were on the front end of the double minor to Hampus Lindholm.

In the third period, he was just as good at tracking pucks, making reaction saves, and playing with confidence. His 33 saves came with some luck as the Islanders missed the net on some open shots, but sometimes you need some luck in this sport.