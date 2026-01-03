Boston Bruins News: Morgan Geekie, Jeremy Swayman, Don Sweeney, James Hagens

The Winter Olympics are just over a month away, and the final rosters are being revealed. Team Canada revealed their roster earlier this week, and there was no one from the Boston Bruins on it. Morgan Geekie was not part of the team, but could be a replacement if someone were to get injured.

As far as Team USA goes, defenseman Charlie McAvoy was named part of the team back in June, and on Friday, it was announced that goaltender Jeremy Swayman would be joining him. It's not surprising that he made the team and was taken back when he got the phone call from Team USA GM Bill Guerin.

The moment Sway got the call 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/IDMt9YPiIS — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 2, 2026

As far as other Boston Bruins who will be heading over to play for their country, Elias Lindholm was selected for Team Sweden, but defenseman Hampus Lindholm was snubbed. Defenseman Henri Jokiharju will play for Team Finland. David Pastrnak will be playing for Team Czechia with Pavel Zacha.

Don Sweeney speaks on Marco Sturm

In an interview with the Boston Globe, general manager Don Sweeney spoke on the job the first-year head coach Marco Sturm has done at the midway point of the season. There certainly have been a lot of ups and downs through the first half as the Black and Gold are currently on the outside looking in of an Eastern Conference playoff berth.

“We knew there were going to be a lot of times where there’s going to be some challenges during the course of the season,” said Sweeney. “A coach that’s going through all these things, he’s been around the league, but managing it all and trying to keep an even keel, is an important part of my job at this point in time to get him to understand there’s a big picture, albeit celebrate the wins and get to work after losses.”

The Bruins are 1-1-1 on their current five-game road trip that concludes with a game on Saturday night against the Vancouver Canucks and a stop to play the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday night.

Team USA stunned at World Junior Championship

Team USA was going for a three-peat at the 2026 World Junior Championship in Minnesota, but Finland stunned the Americans in overtime, 4-3, on Friday night to reach the semifinals and eliminate Team USA.

Trailing 3-2 late in the third period, Team USA tied the game when Ryker Lee scored with 1:33 left off a pass from Bruins prospect James Hagens. Will Zellers, another Boston prospect, picked up the secondary assist.