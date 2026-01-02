Boston Bruins defenseman snubbed from 2026 Olympic roster

Last season, Boston Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm was injured in November of 2024 against the St. Louis Blues when he blocked a shot, killing a penalty. That was the last time he was seen for the 2024-25 season, as it turned into a season-ending injury.

That injury likely cost Hampus Lindholm a spot on Sweden's 4 Nations Face Off team last February and an opportunity to join Bruins teammate Elias Lindholm. It was a major setback not only for Hampus Lindholm, but Boston.

After returning fully healthy for the 2025-26 season, Hampus Lindholm was hoping to play for Sweden in the Olympics in February. The team was announced on Friday, with Hampus Lindholm not making the team, which is somewhat surprising.

Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm snubbed from Sweden Olympic team

When Sweden announced their Olympic roster on Friday, Hampus Lindholm was missing. Elias Lindholm was on it, which wasn't surprising, but Hampus Lindholm feels like a snub. Of course, there is the chance that he could still be added to the team if someone gets injured, but not being part of the initial roster is deflating for one of Boston's top blueliners.

This is not taking anything away from the talented players on defense from Sweden who made the team. Rasmus Andersson of the Calgary Flames, Philip Broberg of the St. Louis Blues, Jonas Brodin of the Minnesota Wild, Rasmus Dahlin of the Buffalo Sabres, Oliver Ekman-Larsson of the Toronto Maple Leafs, Gustav Forsling of the Florida Panthers, Victor Hedman of the Tampa Bay Lightning, and Erik Karlsson of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Hampus Lindholm's importance to the Bruins is evident this year, whether he's in the lineup and when he's out of the lineup. There are always going to be snubs when it comes to national teams, but this one feels like a bigger snub than most. There is still a month before players begin heading to the Olympics, and things can change, but Hampus Lindholm deserved to be part of Sweden.