2 Bruins stars will suit up for Team USA at the 2026 Winter Olympics

Now that we have officially reached 2026, the Winter Olympics are just over a month away. This year, the NHL is going to take an Olympic Break in February to allow the top players to compete for a Gold Medal for their country.

This comes a year after the NHL stopped for the 4 Nations Face Off. However, the Olympic break will be longer and include a lot more players. The rosters for each country have been slowly announced, with Canada's being announced on New Year's Eve. The Boston Bruins will not have anyone on their roster for now, as Brad Marchand is now a member of the Florida Panthers.

There is a chance that Morgan Geekie could be added should there be an injury; however, that is not a given. As far as Team USA goes, they held off their announcement of their official roster until Friday morning, when Jack Hughes of the New Jersey Devils joined the Today Show on NBC to announce the roster. The Bruins will be represented with two players making the roster.

2 Bruins will play for Team USA in 2026 Winter Olympics

Defenseman Charlie McAvoy, who was previously named to the initial men's Team USA roster back in June, consisting of forwards Jack Eichel, Auston Matthews, Brady Tkachuk, Matthew Tkachuk, and defensemen Quinn Hughes. Goalie Jeremy Swayman will again be part of Team USA in the Olympics after being on the 4 Nations Face Off roster. Boston hopes things go better this year than it did last year.

McAvoy suffered an injury against Team Canada in the second game of the tournament, which cost him the rest of the tournament and his 2024-25 season with the Black and Gold. Boston's front office was reportedly not happy with the way things were handled with the injury by the Minnesota Wild's medical team. Here's hoping 2026 is better than 2025 was.