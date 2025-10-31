Charlie McAvoy just sent Team USA a crystal clear message ahead of 2026 Olympics

The 2025-26 season is underway for every team, and the majority of games are stacked before February. That's because NHL players will be heading to Italy to compete in the 2026 Winter Olympics. This is the first time since 2014 where NHL players will be allowed to compete in the Olympics, so the stakes are high for each country.

For the United States, they fell just short of winning the NHL's 4 Nations Face-Off, as they took Canada to overtime, before losing on a goal to Connor McDavid. But earlier in the tournament, Team USA defeated Canada for the first time in international play since the group-play stage of the 2010 Vancouver Olympics. Team USA might have lost, but they have high expectations moving forward.

While speaking with NHL.com's Bill Price, Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy revealed the message he told Team USA during United States Men's Olympic Orientation Camp in Plymouth, Mich. back in August that their goal is simple — to win gold.

Charlie McAvoy reveals Team USA's expectations heading into 2026 Winter Olympics

“I don’t think we’re dancing around it, either,” McAvoy said, h/t NHL.com. “I think we’re pretty comfortable talking about how it’s our time. We have an expectation amongst our group here. All [the] guys that are here, everybody understands the message, which is we’re going to win gold.”

McAvoy doesn't pull any punches. He expects the team to be not only a viable contender for the gold medal in ice hockey, he expects them to win it all.

The United States hasn't won a gold medal in ice hockey since 1980, the team famous for beating the Soviet Union in the "Miracle on Ice" game. The next time the United States reached the finals was in 2002, where they lost to Canada. They made their return to the gold medal game in 2010, but lost to Canada again, this time to an overtime goal by Sidney Crosby.

This time around, there is real hope that the United States can take home Olympic gold. The star power is there for Team USA, with the likes of Auston Matthews, Matthew Tkachuk, Brady Tkachuk, Jack Eichel, and Jack Hughes. Fans got a taste of how the team could perform in international play during the 4 Nations Face-Off. They notably faced off against Canada and defeated them 3-1, their first head-to-head best-of tournament win since the 2010 Olympics.

Team USA and general manager Bill Guerin have until Jan. 1 to announce their official rosters for the 2026 Winter Olympics. However, McAvoy has already been named to the preliminary roster. As for other players to make Team USA, NHL.com projects goalie Jeremy Swayman could make the roster as well.

The expectations heading into Milano Cortina are sky high for Team USA, thanks to McAvoy's comments.