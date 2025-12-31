Bruins Likely won’t get reps on Team Canada, and that’s a good thing

Boston Bruins fans will be eagerly awaiting the official announcement of rosters ahead of the 2026 Olympics. The official announcement of Olympic rosters will begin with Team Canada’s reveal on Wednesday at around noon EST.

The official unveiling has been met with justified hype and anticipation. But as far as the Boston Bruins are concerned, Team Canada’s roster should not affect the team. The Bruins won’t likely have any reps on Team Canada, and well, that’s a good thing.

The Bruins are in the midst of an awful six-game losing skid. The nosedive has dropped the team from the top of the Atlantic Division to the cellar. Even the Buffalo Sabres have pulled ahead of the Bruins, given their sudden resurgence.

Amid the tough spell for Boston, having players off Team Canada’s roster is just fine. Morgan Geekie is one of the bubble players this year. But he’s unlikely to beat out other, more established players.

And yes, Jeremy Swayman, David Pastrnak, and Charlie McAvoy will be playing. The Lindholms, Elias and Hampus, could get consideration for Team Sweden. Similarly, Pavel Zacha could join Pastrnak on the Czech squad. But there are high-end players we’re talking about. They need to stay on the ice to remain in top shape.

As for the rest of the club, the Olympic break would be an opportunity to rest, recover, and reset. January will be a grind; no doubt about it. But having the opportunity to get a huge in-season break could be just the thing to allow the Bruins a chance to recalibrate.

The Bruins have proven they can be an effective team this season. They haven’t been healthy. The team is just now beginning to gain a semblance of what it could be once totally ready.

That’s why it’s a good thing that the Bruins won’t likely have any reps on Team Canada. The team needs a chance to get healthy and back into shape.

In the meantime, the Bruins must get through January reasonably well. As long as they can stay in the playoff picture, the break could be just what the Bruins need to round back into shape.