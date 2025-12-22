This Bruins player needs to be added to Team Canada for 2026 Winter Olympics

Morgan Geekie has turned into a star in this league, and there can no longer be any doubt that he belongs on Team Canada for the 2026 Olympics after what he accomplished last night.

Morgan Geekie scored his 25th goal of the season in the first period of a shootout loss to the Vancouver Canucks last night. This marks his 50th goal in 79 games in 2025 as he continues to lead all players in goals since January 1st. Geekie joins David Pastrnak (58 in 2023 and 57 in 2022) and Cam Neely (52 in 1990 and 51 in 1989) as the third Boston Bruins player in the past 40 years with at least 50 goals in a calendar year.

Morgan Geekie should be on Team Canada Olympic roster

Geekie’s offense can no longer be ignored by Team Canada, and this latest feat has to give him a strong case for joining the team. With the stacked roster of Canada, Geekie would likely play a bottom-six role for Canada, a role he would be familiar with, given his first few years in Boston. Geekie's offense and his two-way game make him an asset in that role.

Geekie can play in all situations and can be a great special-teams player for Canada. Geekie has proven he can use his heavy shot to score from a distance on the power play, as he has 7 power play goals this season, which ties him for tenth in the league. With Canada’s firepower being led by Connor McDavid, Nathan McKinnon, and Sidney Crosby, Geekie would be a great option for a second power-play unit that could be just as deadly as the top unit, with him being a shot threat.

Putting Morgan Geekie on this roster would also be a chance to reunite with former teammate Brad Marchand, who may also play a middle-six role for this team. A potential third line consisting of Marchand’s current Panthers teammate, Sam Reinhart, centering Marchand and Geekie, would make for a fantastic depth scoring line for Canada.

Geekie himself was asked on a recent episode of the popular hockey podcast Spittin' Chiclets if he deserved to be on Team Canada:

Whether he’s on the team or at home on the couch, Morgan Geekie is just excited to see what this stacked Team Canada can do 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/G3Dqmr4OCW — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) December 8, 2025

Geekie has certainly not made it an easy decision for Team Canada’s general manager Doug Armstrong, and his staff, with the deadline for the final rosters fast approaching on December 31. For Bruins fans, we are thankful for his stellar play either way and hope it continues for as long as he wears the spoked-B.