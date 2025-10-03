Boston Bruins News: More cuts, revenge is sweet, key injury update, more

After making the first round of cuts earlier this week, the Boston Bruins made more on Thursday, and none of the cuts were surprising as more players were sent down to the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Dalton Bancroft, John Farinacci, Dans Locmelis, and Billy Sweezey were cut from training camp. Sweezey was placed on waivers by general manager Don Sweeney on Wednesday and cleared on Thursday before being sent down to the AHL. There are going to be more cuts over the next couple of days after some young players get one last opportunity in preseason games. First-year coach Marco Sturm is hoping some players make decisions hard.

"It is a good chance,'' said Sturm. "Hopefully, one of those guys will grab it because we still need one or two in our lineup. There are jobs up for grabs. Hopefully someone will step up."

Bruins beat Capitals

After losing their preseason opener to the Washington Capitals at the TD Garden on Sept. 21, the Bruins returned the favor and beat the Caps on the road Thursday night, 3-1. After falling behind 1-0 in the first period, the Black and Gold got two late goals in the second to take the lead for good.

Brett Harrison scored the last two Bruins goals after Riley Tufte. tied it. Harrison's second goal sealed the win into an empty net. Joonas Korpisalo turned back 33 shots for Boston and sealed the backup spot behind Jeremy Swayman. The only question is whether Sturm decides to keep two or three goalies and avoid putting Michael DiPietro on waivers.

Bruins prospects to face-off in season opener

It's hard to believe, but the college hockey season opens on Friday night. A Top 15 matchup will take place when No. 13 Quinnipiac travels to play at No. 6 Boston College. Both teams will feature Bruins prospects when the puck drops.

By now, you know the number of prospects on BC's roster, including 2025 first-round draft pick James Hagens. Joining him on the Eagles are Kristian Kostadinski, Andre Gasseau, and Oskar Jellvik. The Bobcats have two Boston prospects in Elliott Groenwold and Christopher Pelosi.

Casey Mittlestadt still absent from practice

Casey Mittlstadt played in Monday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Philadelphia Flyers, but he missed practice on Wednesday and again on Thursday with a lower-body injury. Before Sturm departed for Washington after a practice with the group that was not traveling, he gave an update on Mittlestadt.

"Hoping tomorrow is definitely it, he's back,'' Sturm said meaning Friday.